Tax break on military pensions makes sense | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial concerning Gov. Wes Moore’s initiative to increase the exemption for military pensions from state income tax was not well received by some readers (”Should Maryland give a $50M bonus to military retirees?” Feb. 17). In fact, it was perceived as whining.

You focused on the smaller issues and missed the larger one. In this case, favorable tax consideration of military retirement pay could bring and retain people and resources to Maryland that would improve the state and its financial foundation. As a retiree of the U.S. Navy, I know firsthand that tax burdens weigh heavily on where a retiree lands after military service.

If military retirees are as well off as you surmised, then I would assume they have investment portfolios and the ability for homeownership. Therefore, while a portion of retirement pension would be exempt from state income tax, Maryland could still reap taxes on their investment returns and real estate.

There are also secondary effects to attracting military retirees. They have already spent a career in public service and have a propensity to continue serving the public in some manner to improve their communities.

Governor Moore’s initiative is good. Think big and get over your small-ball approach. Attracting and retaining military retirees is good for Maryland, and lowering barriers to attract people is the forward thinking policy we need.

— Joseph W. Murphy, Annapolis

