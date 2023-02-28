Maryland would reap rewards from pension tax exemption | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Wes Moore meets members of the Maryland National Guard Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, who are being deployed to Southwest Asia, during a deployment ceremony at Aberdeen Proving Ground on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Office of the Governor)

The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial, “Should Maryland give a $50M bonus to military retirees?” (Feb. 17), misses the mark.

Gov. Wes Moore’s proposed legislation expanding the exemption provided retired military pay from state tax is a business decision designed to attract and retain retired military people to the state. Retired military bring a wealth of leadership and professional experience that companies and organizations want. By exempting their military pay, state revenue will still be gained by taxing their new civilian salary. If they remain in the state, they and their families will also be spending some of their new salary in the community.

Advertisement

The 38 states that exempt military pay see the value of attracting and retaining military people as a way to take advantage of their leadership, technical and management skills. Attracting or retaining military retirees in Maryland would clearly help fill some of the vacant 6,800 state jobs or 20,000 open cybersecurity positions.

Maryland would be well-served to pass Gov. Moore’s proposed legislation — either all at once or by phasing the exemption in over three years. This will help Maryland reap the economic benefits of a much more attractive fiscal landscape.

Advertisement

— Tom Jurkowsky, Annapolis

The writer is a retired rear admiral in the U.S. Navy and a board member of the Military Officers Association of America.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.