Americans enlisted in the military deserve better pay | READER COMMENTARY

Back in 1966 when I got drafted for Vietnam, I went into the U.S. Air Force in an enlisted status. My paycheck as a single airman was about $100 a month, if I recall correctly. When I got married, I didn’t make a lot more, but my wife wife got an extra housing allowance. The bottom line was that we were living on about $300 a month, which covered housing rental, food and basically all the needs to live. When we had a baby, it got tougher. My wife ended up going back to work, and I worked three part-time jobs as a waiter, at Sears Roebuck and as a freelance photographer.