Remember those brave servicemen of the Rohna | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for the article on the HMT Rohna (”The U.S. government hushed up the sinking of a transport ship during WWII. A Baltimore sergeant’s family is just learning his fate,” May 29).
My father was one of the thousand-plus brave men who sacrificed their lives that day. He was a physician who left behind a thriving practice, a grieving widow and three young children who never knew their father.
There were months of uncertainty because the government did not release the information related to the Rohna. Yes, my father was a hero, but in my mind the real hero was my mother who sacrificed to raise the children.
Bless all our fallen service men and women and the loved ones they leave behind.
Clare Miller, Towson
