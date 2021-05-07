U.S. must provide for its military interpreters | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, authorized 4,000 additional SIVs for Afghan principal applicants as of December 27, 2020. These visas will go a long way in ensuring that more Afghanis who assisted the U.S. government in any way remain safe especially now that the U.S. military is leaving the country. Conversely, this act came after the COVID-19 pandemic had stalled the processing of interpreters’ visa applications — visa interviews had not been conducted since March 2020. Recovering from the effects of this halt in a period when all the officials are busy packing will not be a walk in the park. The number of stalled Afghans’ SIV applications as of September 2019 was 19,000, a number that has increased exponentially since, as estimated by The Washington Post.