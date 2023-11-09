Tuberville’s attack on military shows he’s a small man | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., questions U.S. Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on her nomination for reappointment to the grade of admiral and to be Chief of Naval Operations on Sept. 14, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. D.C.. The Senate ultimately circumvented a hold by Tuberville and confirmed Franchetti to lead the Navy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

I read with interest and dismay the recent coverage in The Baltimore Sun of how U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville has been blocking military promotions (”Sen. Tommy Tuberville blocks military promotions for nine months,” Nov. 5).

Americans have always romanticized the notion of “the little guy” standing up to fight for what he believes is right. In fact, our country’s founders included this in the design of our government so “the little guy’s” voice could be heard. The U.S. Senate is comprised of two members from every state regardless how big or how small. The top three Republicans in Senate leadership represent Kentucky, South Dakota and Wyoming, which have a combined population of less than 6 million residents and a total of six people representing them in the senate. More people live in Maryland, which only has two voices to counter those six.

Senator Tuberville’s state, Alabama, has about 5 million residents; Tuberville is manipulating procedural measures to amplify his voice far more than our Founding Fathers envisioned. Sometimes, the “little guy” is just a small man, and I, for one, believe size matters.

— Mark Millspaugh, Baltimore

