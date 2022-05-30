Overall fitness, not gender, poses challenge for military | READER COMMENTARY

Plebes struggle to climb to the top of the Herndon Monument as part of the U.S. Naval Academy's annual tradition. May 23, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

If The Heritage Foundation’s Thomas Spoehr and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (“U.S. Army may be ‘equitable,’ but it’s not ready for combat,” May 19) were truly concerned about the combat readiness of the military, they would focus less on the ability of women to run two miles in 23 minutes versus 19 and more on the physical fitness of the entire country’s pool of potential recruits — male or female.

A 2018 Heritage Foundation report, co-authored by then Lt. Gen. Spoehr (”The Looming National Security Crisis: Young Americans Unable to Serve in the Military”) found that “according to 2017 Pentagon data, ‘71 percent of young Americans between 17 and 24 are ineligible to serve in the United States military.’ Nearly one-third of these young Americans are too overweight for military service.”

Similarly, a 2018 study released by The Citadel in collaboration with the U.S. Army Public Health Center and the American Heart Association showed that “the low fitness of U.S. Army recruits from 10 Southern states poses a threat to military readiness and national security.” And speaking of “absolutely pathetic,” guess which state is among the 10 whose recruits are “significantly less fit … than recruits from other U.S. states?” That was none other than Senator Cotton’s Arkansas.

Mr. Spoehr’s criticism of the Army’s abandonment of its gender neutral Army Combat Fitness Test is legitimate. But laying the blame for the lack of a combat-ready military on the backs of female soldiers not only ignores documented evidence to the contrary, it feeds into the misogynistic and paternalistic notions held by far too many of today’s leaders.

— Janice M. Davis, Baltimore

