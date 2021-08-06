Opposition to military diversity is badly misinformed | READER COMMENTARY

First, Mr. Campbell asserts that the military is the only government function that has the support of the country’s citizens. While a 2019 Gallop poll shows that 78% of the American public are satisfied with the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal government agencies are even more popular. A survey released by the Pew Research Center shows that 91% of the American public had a favorable view of the U.S. Postal Service. A 2020 poll showed that 96% of the public supports the Social Security Administration. A public satisfaction survey indicated that 93% of the American public was satisfied by the service that they received in Social Security field and hearings offices. A July 2020 independent survey of veterans showed 82% of veterans were satisfied with the health care that they received from the Veterans Administration. The facts show that the American public has a high regard for the work done by federal employees in many agencies besides the Department of Defense and the military who work there.