Military should not push political goals like diversity | READER COMMENTARY

A recent editorial in The Baltimore Sun goes to great lengths to applaud and push forward the military’s need for diversity training, which, in effect, emphasizes differences in race within the forces (”Military should keep confronting racism and pay conservative critics no attention,” July 29). President Donald Trump banned the practice, but President Joe Biden has reinstated it. A deputy inspector general has been established for diversity and inclusion and to guard against supremacist, extremist and criminal activity in the military.
The U.S. military is the only government function that has the support of the country’s citizens. Until recently, there was a distinct policy against political activities in the services. The military’s only goal is to protect the nation and terminate our enemies with extreme prejudice. The military is not an equal opportunity employer whose goal is social equality.
In the government, in general, the current administration’s objective has been to fill every opening based on a list of racial, ethnic, gender, sexual or religious qualifications regardless of the candidates competence, to the detriment of the nation. Every position in the military is filled by the most qualified candidate. Cohesion and cooperation among service members is paramount. To use the services to emphasize some social agenda will weaken our defense with quotas replacing quality. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia President Vladimir Putin have got to be pleased by the chaos that has been introduced by the diversity training and internal conflict that has been the obvious result.
Emphasizing diversity in government agencies is costly and inefficient, but in the military, it is deadly. It should be noted that Harry Truman integrated the services in 1950 and there has been increasing upward mobility ever since. The ultimate success against racism occurred in 1990 when Colin Powell became chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Women have been entering the academies in increasing numbers for decades and have achieved high level ranks in all of the services.
Rather than denigrate veterans such as Reps. Jim Banks, Mike Gallagher and Dan Crenshaw, who lost an eye defending the nation, I would suggest that The Sun publish an editorial on the veterans and active service members who are forcing the political elite to accelerate the asylum for the 20,000 interpreters and their families as we withdraw from Afghanistan. This would appear to absolutely refute any spurious political agenda promoting a witch hunt for racism and ethnic discrimination in the military.
Charles Campbell, Woodstock
