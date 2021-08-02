Military should not push political goals like diversity | READER COMMENTARY

In the government, in general, the current administration’s objective has been to fill every opening based on a list of racial, ethnic, gender, sexual or religious qualifications regardless of the candidates competence, to the detriment of the nation. Every position in the military is filled by the most qualified candidate. Cohesion and cooperation among service members is paramount. To use the services to emphasize some social agenda will weaken our defense with quotas replacing quality. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia President Vladimir Putin have got to be pleased by the chaos that has been introduced by the diversity training and internal conflict that has been the obvious result.