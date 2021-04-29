xml:space="preserve">
Biden’s budget overspends on military | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 29, 2021 5:59 PM
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the investments in the American Jobs Plan in the South Court Auditorium in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Pool/ABACA)
I always look forward to finding an op-ed by Robert Reich in The Baltimore Sun, and I relished reading his latest, “Biden’s industrial policy is the key to his economic restructuring” (April 22).

While praising President Joe Biden’s perspective on economic restructuring, Mr. Reich was not shy in challenging him when his policy perspective went awry: “Mr. Biden’s whopping $715 billion defense budget — larger even than Trump’s last defense budget.” Of course, I agree with the former Bill Clinton cabinet secretary, but would use more derisive language when discussing the obscene military budget.

I am ecstatic to see such criticism in my newspaper, as the military budget is rarely discussed. Also I compliment Mr. Reich for this acidic comment: “The new [industrial policy] should focus on cutting-edge breakthroughs and not be frittered away on pointless projects like the F-35 fighter jet. And it should meet human needs rather than add to an overstuffed defense arsenal.”

Ouch! The Berkeley professor nailed his critique to the wall.

Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

