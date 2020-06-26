xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

No shortage of U.S. military leaders to replace Confederate-named Army bases | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 26, 2020 2:18 PM
This Jan. 4, 2020 file photo shows a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C. The fight over removing the names of Confederate generals from U.S. Army bases, like Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, has become a national debate. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
This Jan. 4, 2020 file photo shows a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C. The fight over removing the names of Confederate generals from U.S. Army bases, like Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, has become a national debate. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File) (Chris Seward/AP)

With the move to rename U.S. Army bases named for Confederate generals, we should have a replacement list. How about forts named for Dwight Eisenhower, George S. Patton, Jack Pershing, Joe Stilwell, Norman Schwarzkopf, Douglas MacArthur, Ulysses S. Grant, George Marshall, Omar Bradley and Colin Powell (”U.S. military bases should not be named after those who took up arms to keep others in chains,” June 11)?

These are men who fought to preserve the freedoms of the nation the Confederate generals tried to destroy.

Advertisement

Jim Martin, Middle River

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement