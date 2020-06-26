No shortage of U.S. military leaders to replace Confederate-named Army bases | READER COMMENTARY

With the move to rename U.S. Army bases named for Confederate generals, we should have a replacement list. How about forts named for Dwight Eisenhower, George S. Patton, Jack Pershing, Joe Stilwell, Norman Schwarzkopf, Douglas MacArthur, Ulysses S. Grant, George Marshall, Omar Bradley and Colin Powell (”U.S. military bases should not be named after those who took up arms to keep others in chains,” June 11)?