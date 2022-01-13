Give The Sun’s Mike Preston an ‘A’ | READER COMMENTARY

While the Ravens’ season ended painfully, one reliable source of satisfaction this year has been the superb writing of Mike Preston. His insightful analyses of each game and his clear-eyed report cards on the performances of the players and coaches are a pleasure to read and always very thought-provoking (”Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 16-13 overtime loss to Steelers,” Jan. 9).
Most appreciated is his honesty in offering, when needed, critical analysis of the team we Baltimoreans love. This takes real courage, as he then has to go into the locker room and talk to those players and coaches he might have taken to task in print. His efforts and excellence are much appreciated, and we look forward to more as we “wait ‘til next year.”
Steve Walters, Baltimore
