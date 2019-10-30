I am one of a small handful of lobbyists who lobbied Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller before he was Senate president — in 1986. He was chair of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee and I was asking for his help on a gun violence prevention issue. He disagreed with me that time, but over the years he played a key role in enacting many lifesaving gun laws, from banning assault pistols in 1994 to the landmark Firearm Safety Act of 2013. And, his leadership has been critical in many health care successes in our state from increasing tobacco and alcohol taxes to reducing teen smoking and underage drinking to expanding health coverage to this year’s first in the nation Prescription Drug Affordability Board law.