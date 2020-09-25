Polio survivor Mike Lang a true Baltimore role model | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks wrote a wonderful column about Michael Lang (“A Baltimore boyhood memory of polio and a pool hall,” Sept. 22). I graduated with Mike from City College in 1960. He was an inspiration to many of us who were Boy Scouts with him in Troop 147, sponsored by the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation.
He was always one of us. Never did he say, “I cannot do it.” Nothing was too much for him to conquer. If there was hike, Mike participated. Broad Creek Scout Camp was a challenge with its terrain, but that was not a deterrent in his attendance or participation in its activities. He was a terrific role model to us teens who knew him.
Ben Dubin, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.