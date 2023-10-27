New House speaker is not a keeper | READER COMMENTARY

We now have U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, an election denier, a theocrat and a man who declares prayer is the solution to the regularly occurring mass massacres in this country as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives (”New U.S. House speaker tried to help overturn the 2020 election, raising concerns about the next one,” Oct. 26).
To add to his luster, Johnson is also a puppet of former President Donald Trump.
My condolences, America.
— Usha Nellore, Bel Air
