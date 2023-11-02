Speaker Johnson should support AIDS funding | READER COMMENTARY

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) (David Becker/AP)

House Speaker Mike Johnson has stated that he wants to rebuild and restore Americans’ trust in the U.S. House of Representatives (”President Joe Biden’s Cabinet secretaries pushing a divided Congress to send aid to Israel and Ukraine,” Oct. 31). One way to effectively accomplish that is to encourage swift reauthorization of the Emergency AIDS Relief program created by President George W. Bush that has provided HIV treatment and preventive services for the past 20 years, saving more than 25 million lives around the world.

This is a golden opportunity for the new speaker to demonstrate leadership on an issue that transcends partisan politics and dismiss the disingenuous claims that the AIDS program funds abortions abroad, something that was restricted by federal law 50 years ago.

Advertisement

— John R. Leopold, Stoney Beach

The writer, a Republican, served as Anne Arundel County executive from 2006-2013.

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.