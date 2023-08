Orioles fans are clamoring for the club to sign players Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Cedric Mullins, Grayson Rodriguez, etc. to long-term deals. The person I would like to see signed for a long term deal is General Manager Mike Elias. What he has done for this franchise is unbelievable!

— Jon Jacobson, Lutherville

