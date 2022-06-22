Protect our migratory bird species | READER COMMENTARY

Over the past few weeks, millions of migratory birds arrived in our region. Some birds, such as the Baltimore orioles and purple martins, will grace our yards and parks through the nesting season and summer while others, like blackpoll warblers, continued on to their nesting grounds in Canada. Their presence, however fleeting, is a reminder to think globally if we want to conserve them here and across their migratory ranges including in their winter homes in Latin America and the Caribbean (”In 50 years, the Baltimore oriole population fell by a third; will we risk losing more?” April 25).

That’s why I’m grateful for the leadership of U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin who recently introduced the bi-partisan Migratory Birds of the America’s Conservation Enhancements Act. This essential legislation would significantly expand funding for our migratory birds across the hemisphere in Maryland and far beyond. I urge Congress take up this legislation soon; passage will help ensure these birds continue to grace our lives through the amazing phenomenon of migration.

— Julie Dunlap, Columbia

The writer is a board member of the Audubon Society of Central Maryland.

