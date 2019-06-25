U.S. mistreatment of migrant kids is shameful

Migrant children are not trash! They are children of God and deserve to be treated humanely. It is horrifying that here in the United States migrant children and their families are being treated so deplorably (“Acting head of U.S. border agency stepping down amid outrage over treatment of detained migrant children,” June 25). No one leaves home unless they are fleeing violence and/or poverty. All people have a legal right to seek asylum.

The conditions at the overcrowded migrant youth detention centers are deplorable with children sleeping on concrete, overcrowded and dirty conditions, poor medical care and lack of educational and recreational activity. As a social worker, I am legally obligated to report suspected child abuse and neglect. I am beyond being angry and ashamed of my country. It is time to speak out!

Leslie Ebert, Baltimore

