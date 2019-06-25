The way the Trump Administration is treating migrant children is cruel

The Trump Administration is a study in evil (“Trump's campaign of terror against immigrants,” June 24). It is acting with calculated cruelty against weak, vulnerable children. It tears children from their parents, puts children in cages, loses children, leaves children to care for themselves and deprives children of sanitary necessities. Children are treated like animals by the Trump administration, and then the president gloats about it.

Mr. Trump's plan for making America great includes deliberate barbarism and cruelty. It's a hate-filled agenda peddled by hateful, tribal people with little or no compassion and empathy. And Trump defenders are no better than Mr. Trump himself. All are slimed with this administration's inhumanity. All are complicit in evil.

Ed Schneider, Baltimore