Too many Maryland candidates ran unopposed | READER COMMENTARY

Kimberly Battista fills out a digital ballot while casting her vote at the Baltimore City Fire Department's Engine House #5, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

This year’s election results show many candidates need only win their primary and be assured of election.

Out of 47 state senate races, 17 (11 Democratic and six Republican) candidates were a shoo-in because of no opposing party candidate. In 70 state delegate races, 52 (35 Democratic and 17 Republican) candidates were assured of winning likewise without an opponent of the opposite political persuasion. That certainly saves on campaign expenses! This obviously suggests some of these state legislative districts are as gerrymandered as congressional districts (”Annapolis state Sen. Sarah Elfreth declares victory; Dawn Gile overtakes Sid Saab in District 33 senate race,” Nov. 16).

Advertisement

Let’s hope this trend of running unopposed does not trickle up to U.S. House and U.S. Senate races which seems to be trending that way especially in light of Montgomery County and Prince George County results as well as in Baltimore City where a Republican has to be a glutton for electoral and financial punishment if they are crazy enough to run there.

Thankfully, I am no longer in the latter.

Advertisement

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.