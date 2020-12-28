Sorry, Cal Thomas, but trickle-down economics isn’t working | READER COMMENTARY

I write in response to the recent commentary by Cal Thomas, “Gifts that keep on giving” (Dec. 21). There is room for opinions across the political spectrum, and I enjoy gaining perspective through conservative opinions published in The Baltimore Sun. However, Mr. Thomas wasted your ink. Suggesting working people relegated to living in their cars should be grateful for outdoor showers funded by charity is absurd.
Mr. Thomas has laid bare, perhaps unwittingly, the growing chasm between low wages and rising housing costs, causing what might have been America’s middle class to fall behind. Government is not the solution to all society’s ills, but permitting the free market to set wages, supporting policies weakening unions and subscribing to trickle down tax policies has undermined America’s truest strength, its workers.
Mr. Thomas should apply his professed morality toward advocating for proven policy solutions instead of clinging to failed Ronald Reagan-era policies. Relying on charities to provide the homeless with showers should go right down the drain.
Alice Young, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.