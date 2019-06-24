Baltimore police 'micro zone' strategy a fresh approach to crime

It certainly was refreshing this morning to read the article “Baltimore Police deployed to 120 most violent 'micro-zones' three times per patrol shift, under new strategy” (June 24).

After a horrendous weekend of murders and shootings, the police department is finally going to drop the hammer on these top deadly areas. We are a week away from July, and the murder count is already 148 for the year. At this rate, it should not be hard to hit another 300 murders for the year, but here’s hoping that the new enforcement plan will nip that in the bud.

I hope the police are extremely well armed so that if they are confronted by gunmen they are able to properly defend both themselves and the public.

Our thanks to Commissioner Michael Harrison for such a positive step forward to controlling the violence that has had a home in Baltimore for far too long.

Dan Crumpler