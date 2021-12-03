xml:space="preserve">
Michigan student should never have had a gun | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 03, 2021 10:52 AM
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer embraces Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter as the two leave flowers and pay their respects Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021 at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in the Michigan school shooting that killed four students and injured others. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer embraces Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter as the two leave flowers and pay their respects Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021 at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in the Michigan school shooting that killed four students and injured others. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) (Jake May/AP)

Another school shooting, (“Michigan teen charged in Oxford High School shooting that killed 4 students; parents called to school hours before attack,” Dec. 1) and the apparent suspect is a 15-year old student. The police chief says he doesn’t know what the motive was. Likewise, TV accounts drone on about how the important thing is to figure out the motive. No, the important thing is to figure out how a young teenager gets a gun that can fire 15-20 rounds so quickly and kill and wound so many other kids and a teacher. The important thing is to figure out what kind of society we are that continues to let this happen year after year. The important thing is to keep these guns out of irresponsible hands.

Teenagers have been fighting each other since time immemorial — about being picked on, about imagined slights, about disagreements over members of the opposite sex, etc. One immature teenager acts out his or her frustration with a highly lethal weapon. What is more important is the way that frustration so easily turned into multiple murders and a terrified community, not the motive.

Bradley Alger, Baltimore

