Michigan student should never have had a gun | READER COMMENTARY

Another school shooting, (“Michigan teen charged in Oxford High School shooting that killed 4 students; parents called to school hours before attack,” Dec. 1) and the apparent suspect is a 15-year old student. The police chief says he doesn’t know what the motive was. Likewise, TV accounts drone on about how the important thing is to figure out the motive. No, the important thing is to figure out how a young teenager gets a gun that can fire 15-20 rounds so quickly and kill and wound so many other kids and a teacher. The important thing is to figure out what kind of society we are that continues to let this happen year after year. The important thing is to keep these guns out of irresponsible hands.