Another vote for ‘Senator’ Michelle Obama | READER COMMENTARY

Former first lady Michelle Obama, left, and former President Barack Obama arrive to cast their ballots at an early voting site Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

I just completed Michelle Deal-Zimmerman’s column in The Baltimore Sun, and I think she has given the people of the state a great idea (”Michelle Deal-Zimmerman: It’s past time to elect a Black senator from Maryland. How about Michelle Obama?” May 9).

Maryland would be fortunate if Michelle Obama were to move here and run for the U.S. Senate seat. She would make a fantastic choice to replace Ben Cardin. She has the “smarts” and, like her husband, would have the same interest in the lives and well-being of those she would represent. We need the “smarts and dedication to our citizens” that was evidenced by both of them.

— Arthur Shefrin, Pikesville

