Expand coverage of Division C basketball | READER COMMENTARY

I was surprised and disappointed with the sports coverage of the high school boys basketball MIAA championships held recently at the University of Maryland Baltimore County (”‘We began a dynasty today’: St. Mary’s boys basketball tops Chapelgate, 70-57, defends MIAA B Conference crown,” Feb. 26).

Detailed descriptions and accolades (deservedly so) were given to the A and B Division playoff teams. There was no mention of the C Division game held on the same day. The two C teams, the Beth Tfiloh Warriors and the Saints Peter and Paul Sabres have talented, athletic and well-trained basketball players. Their game was hard fought and exciting.

These young men were driven with Beth Tfiloh winning, 65-58. A great game! Don’t you think the teams, their coaches and the families deserve the same recognition as the A and B Division teams?

— Sharan Kushner, Pikesville

