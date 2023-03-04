Advertisement
Readers Respond

Expand coverage of Division C basketball | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mount St. Joseph's Tyonne Farrell, left, is fouled by St. Frances' Tyler Jackson, right, in the first quarter. St. Frances defeated Mount St. Joseph 78-75 to win 2023 MIAA A conference basketball championship at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena at University of Maryland Baltimore County. Feb. 26, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun).

Mount St. Joseph's Tyonne Farrell, left, is fouled by St. Frances' Tyler Jackson, right, in the first quarter. St. Frances defeated Mount St. Joseph 78-75 to win 2023 MIAA A conference basketball championship at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena at University of Maryland Baltimore County. Feb. 26, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

I was surprised and disappointed with the sports coverage of the high school boys basketball MIAA championships held recently at the University of Maryland Baltimore County (”‘We began a dynasty today’: St. Mary’s boys basketball tops Chapelgate, 70-57, defends MIAA B Conference crown,” Feb. 26).

Detailed descriptions and accolades (deservedly so) were given to the A and B Division playoff teams. There was no mention of the C Division game held on the same day. The two C teams, the Beth Tfiloh Warriors and the Saints Peter and Paul Sabres have talented, athletic and well-trained basketball players. Their game was hard fought and exciting.

Advertisement

These young men were driven with Beth Tfiloh winning, 65-58. A great game! Don’t you think the teams, their coaches and the families deserve the same recognition as the A and B Division teams?

— Sharan Kushner, Pikesville

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement