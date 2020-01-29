Your recent article, “Amid questions about past, Mfume touts old National Organization for Women endorsement. NOW doesn’t approve.” (Jan 28), questions why I mention my 2006 endorsement by the National Organization for Women. There are three reasons.
First, NOW is the premier organization that evaluates candidates on women and gender-related issues.
Secondly, I have only mentioned the 2006 NOW endorsement of my campaign for the U.S. Senate when old allegations are brought up by reporters or an opponent. Their endorsement of me in 2006 followed their thorough investigation of allegations that now, 15 years later, still fascinate your reporter.
Third, because NOW has not endorsed anyone in the current special election for the 7th Congressional District. The fact remains that I am the only candidate in this race who has ever been endorsed by the National Organization for Women for any office, at anytime.
I do find it curious, however, that the The Sun has failed to report my current endorsements including the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, the Maryland State AFL-CIO, and both of Rep. Elijah Cummings’s sisters.
Kweisi Mfume, Baltimore
