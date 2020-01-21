The recent article in The Baltimore Sun, “A secret vote pushed Kweisi Mfume out as NAACP leader amid 'growing dissatisfaction’ with his performance, records show,” (Jan. 17), merely shows that when Kweisi Mfume was the NAACP president, occasionally there was friction between him and Julian Bond, the board’s chair. That is understandable. They were both strong-willed leaders, and Mr. Mfume aggressively brought needed changes to the NAACP.