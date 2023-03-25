Methane from manure is green energy | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Mitch Jones’s science is a bit off (”Waste Management is not clean energy,” March 20). There is nothing more natural and renewable than capturing methane gas released from decomposing organic matter. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation should be commended for understanding that reclaiming methane gas from Maryland’s dairy and chicken industries can only have a positive effect on the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

As a farmer with 13 years of experience dealing with animal and food waste digestion, I know that capturing naturally occurring methane gas and producing renewable electricity, reducing harmful gasses in the atmosphere and keeping food waste out of our landfills is a very good thing for the taxpayers of Maryland.

Advertisement

— Bill Kilby, Colora

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.