There are too many methadone clinics in my neighborhood

As a member of the community where shootings at the Man Alive drug treatment clinic took place, I would like to say that in this particular area, which is about six blocks, we have six methadone clinics. I agree with the statement in The Sun editorial (“Don’t let shootings fuel critics of methadone clinics,” July 16) that “there are drug addicts in every community in Baltimore,” but I do not understand the necessity of having six clinics in our neighborhood. We are a population of approximately 4,000 residents, and these six clinics have the capacity of serving 6,000 addicts, which means on any day of the week we have more addicts than population. We have addicts traveling from all over the city and there is some talk that some come as far as Pennsylvania to utilize the services of these clinics.