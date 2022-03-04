Remembering Baltimore’s Metropolitan movie theater | READER COMMENTARY

The Met was one of several theaters owned in Baltimore by Milton Schwaber. The area where the Met was located was one of three or four buildings with Met in their names. My father, Fred Murray Sr., was the owner of the Met Barber Shop at the corner of North and Pennsylvania avenues, three buildings from the Met theater and across the street from Wilson’s Restaurant (long before it became the Arch Social Club). Beginning in 1954, I started going to the Met at age 7. The first movie that I saw was Disney’s “Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier” with Fess Parker. The last that I saw was “Cotton Comes to Harlem” in 1970.