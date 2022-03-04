Remembering Baltimore’s Metropolitan movie theater | READER COMMENTARY

Jacques Kelly’s recent Retro Baltimore column, “Remembering Pennsylvania Avenue’s Black entertainment district” (Feb. 24), brought back some very happy memories for me. The Metropolitan movie theater part especially.
The Met was one of several theaters owned in Baltimore by Milton Schwaber. The area where the Met was located was one of three or four buildings with Met in their names. My father, Fred Murray Sr., was the owner of the Met Barber Shop at the corner of North and Pennsylvania avenues, three buildings from the Met theater and across the street from Wilson’s Restaurant (long before it became the Arch Social Club). Beginning in 1954, I started going to the Met at age 7. The first movie that I saw was Disney’s “Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier” with Fess Parker. The last that I saw was “Cotton Comes to Harlem” in 1970.
I got to know and became friends with the people working there. There were some interesting characters! The manager was Ed Marshall who was first cousin to Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. One of the ushers was Paul “Fat Daddy” Johnson who worked there while attending college (before he became a premiere disc jockey on what was then WSID Radio). Another usher was a gentleman named Teapot. I never knew why people called him that.
There’s a lot more that I can remember that Jacques Kelly’s column brought to mind. Thanks, Jacques.
Fred Murray, Pikesville
