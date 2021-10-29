Few experiences better than mentoring | READER COMMENTARY

Responding to the recent commentary by Lynne Agress on mentoring (”Baltimore organizations transform lives through mentorship,” Oct. 27), I would like to add my experience of being affiliated with the Jewish Big Brother and Big Sister League for almost 40 years.
The service required the volunteer to spend several hours a week with a youngster from a single parent home. The impact on a child could not be measured in a clinical trial but I can attest to how it built self-esteem that carried into the child’s entire persona. I can also attest to the “Bigs” sense of satisfaction.
In addition, many of these matches have lasted 20 to 30 years. It was my privilege to be affiliated with such a low-profile program which brought such joy into a child’s life. It can be summed up in the movement’s motto: “No one stands so tall as when he or she stoops to help a child.”
Dovey Kahn, Towson
