Trump demonizes mentally ill to distract, divide

Let it be noted that President Donald Trump’s solution to the public relations debacle of the most recent mass shootings comes straight out of his usual playbook: to demonize yet another group of people — in this case, the mentally ill (“Trump says ‘our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy’ after weekend mass shootings,” Aug. 5).
So now his expanding list of targets includes Mexicans, Muslims, Blacks, Africans, Democrats, liberals, Latinos, mentally ill, and perhaps a few others. Deflect and divide. Nothing new here.
Dr. Stephen Warres, Baltimore
The writer is a psychiatrist.
