Mental health treatment a crucial component of criminal justice reform | READER COMMENTARY

This year has been filled with protests in response to issues of use of force, trust and accountability in policing. These conversations about race and policing are incredibly important and long overdue. But in order to truly move our entire justice system forward, we must also acknowledge the intersection between our criminal justice system and the deficit of mental and behavioral health services in our communities. Too often, we are not treating but rather incarcerating individuals with mental and behavioral needs. For Black and brown community members, these challenges are sadly compounded by preexisting racial disparities (“Could crisis intervention teams be the key to police reform?” Nov. 12).