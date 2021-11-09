Dear mental health providers: Kids in foster care need some extra help | READER COMMENTARY

For the past 10 years, I have been a certified foster parent with Baltimore County. These kids, who were born tangled up in the social safety net, whose adverse childhood experience (ACE) scores are off the charts, for whom a safe place to lay at night and a full tummy is like hitting the lottery, need you. Foster parents can give them love, stability and security, but we need help. Yet, weirdly, most providers don’t take Medicare, which is what foster kids use for insurance. I get dozens of referrals from friends and neighbors. Heck, many of my friends are therapists. Yet, call them up, ask if they take Medicare, and the answer is no.