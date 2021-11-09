Dear mental health providers: Kids in foster care need some extra help | READER COMMENTARY

This is the time for mental health providers to shine. Mental health has moved from the fringe to front and center. It is mainstream. The stigma is fading. Some may say it is now cool to tout one’s mental health journey. Congratulations, providers. It’s been a long time coming. A lot of screaming into the wind. A lot of discounting and dismissing. But you did it — with a little help from a pandemic. How heartening it must feel to be validated. Did you ever think the day would come when the words, “trauma-informed” would be part of the common lexicon?
There has never been a better time to become a mental health care provider. However, while the client lists grow, there remains a segment of the population left wanting. Unfortunately, these are the people who need help the most (”Shortage of inpatient beds in Maryland psychiatric hospitals is putting children at risk, officials worry,” Nov. 3).
For the past 10 years, I have been a certified foster parent with Baltimore County. These kids, who were born tangled up in the social safety net, whose adverse childhood experience (ACE) scores are off the charts, for whom a safe place to lay at night and a full tummy is like hitting the lottery, need you. Foster parents can give them love, stability and security, but we need help. Yet, weirdly, most providers don’t take Medicare, which is what foster kids use for insurance. I get dozens of referrals from friends and neighbors. Heck, many of my friends are therapists. Yet, call them up, ask if they take Medicare, and the answer is no.
I get it. I get it. It is a pain in the neck to have to fill out the forms. And providers probably don’t get as much money per patient. It’s hard. It’s a sacrifice. They don’t need the hassle. Doctors and therapists worked hard to get where they are. Perhaps someone else will pick them up as clients. Providers may decide to instead donate to a foster organization or even agree to teach a class on meditation coping skills to foster parents. That is their choice. That is their right.
I am only asking that these professionals consider perhaps revisiting their policies. Could they absorb 10% Medicare clients? What about 5%? 1%? How about just one? Could you accept one? As they say, many hands make light work. And the results? We all now know how important mental hygiene and health is now. Will you take the challenge? To move from hypocrite to hero is easy — all you need is love.
Bronwyn Mitchell-Strong, Sparks
