Spending less on police doesn’t necessarily mean better resolutions to mental health crises | READER COMMENTARY

Tavi Hawn, Doha Chibani and David Avruch assert in their commentary, “Mental health crises shouldn’t be handled by police” (July 7), that there might have been a different outcome in the tragic Baltimore Police Department shooting of a man experiencing a mental health crisis if a social worker would have responded. Considering the man was armed with not one, but two weapons, I wonder how long the hostages would have been held if a social worker had responded.
The truth is, we’ll never know. I agree that we ask too much of our police officers but this isn’t the evidentiary instance on which to make the case for defunding the police.
Bob McGeehan, Columbia
