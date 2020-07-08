xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Spending less on police doesn’t necessarily mean better resolutions to mental health crises | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 08, 2020 2:09 PM
Crime scene tape crosses the 5800 block of Falkirk Road near the home where officers fired on a man who allegedly pulled a gun on them in the basement while responding to a behavioral crisis call.
Crime scene tape crosses the 5800 block of Falkirk Road near the home where officers fired on a man who allegedly pulled a gun on them in the basement while responding to a behavioral crisis call. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Tavi Hawn, Doha Chibani and David Avruch assert in their commentary, “Mental health crises shouldn’t be handled by police” (July 7), that there might have been a different outcome in the tragic Baltimore Police Department shooting of a man experiencing a mental health crisis if a social worker would have responded. Considering the man was armed with not one, but two weapons, I wonder how long the hostages would have been held if a social worker had responded.

The truth is, we’ll never know. I agree that we ask too much of our police officers but this isn’t the evidentiary instance on which to make the case for defunding the police.

Advertisement

Bob McGeehan, Columbia

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement