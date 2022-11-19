Some recommended reading for psychiatrists | READER COMMENTARY

American writer Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of the memoir "Prozac Nation" holds up a locket with the word "Prozac" on it and poses for a portrait in front of a window display of a hand holding pills in New York City, New York. File. (Catherine McGann/Getty Images). (Catherine McGann/Getty Images)

Thanks to Drs. Bruce T. Taylor, Ronald W. Pies and Robert Herman for their recent letters to the editor responding to my criticisms of current psychiatric practices (”Psychiatrist: ‘We are not your adversary,’” Nov. 11). I would urge them to allow that there is more than one story that can exist when it comes to effective treatments for emotional issues, most often related to trauma, abuse and difficult life experiences.

If they would consider it, I’d encourage them to read some patient narratives from the Inner Compass Initiative, Surviving Antidepressants and Mad in America. In doing so, they could read and consider the stories of those 85% of “mental illness” sufferers who do not benefit from the treatments they place so much stock in.

One of their colleagues, Dr. Joseph Glenmullen, has also written an excellent book called “Prozac Backlash.” They might find his work interesting as well.

— Ann Bracken, Columbia

