Best fix for Md. mental health care is expanded treatment | READER COMMENTARY

A feral cat sits in front of Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville. Could the campus be repurposed as part of an upgrade in mental health treatment? File. (Casidy Cerkez/Baltimore Sun Media). (Casidy Cerkez/Baltimore Sun)

I keep reading and hearing about how Maryland’s new governor and legislature want to build a “world-class” mental health system in the state.

Wow, what a bunch of hypocrites. The last time I looked, the Maryland General Assembly legalized marijuana, legalized sports betting and allowed liquor stores and pot dispensaries to remain open during the pandemic lockdown. We all know that addiction is one of the leading factors in all mental health cases. I will bet that their new state-of-the-art system will consist of setting up a hot line, putting ads on television and billboards and no increase in residential treatment services. This is what they always do because they get media coverage and the people who really need help get nothing.

The solution is very simple. Maryland has numerous closed psychiatric hospitals (Rosewood, Spring Grove and Springfield) and most likely empty buildings at our military bases. Turn those facilities into inpatient and outpatient treatment campuses that would be able to treat all forms of mental health issues.

Without new, affordable treatment services, everything else is just doing the same things over and over but expecting different results. Now that’s insane.

— Mike Gimbel, Lakewood Ranch, Florida

