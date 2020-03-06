Since all viable candidates who are running for president in November are septuagenarians, I believe that it would be prudent to require them all to take a mental status exam and report the results (“Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of Democratic race for president, so who will get her votes? It’s complicated,” March 5). They are urged to divulge their physical conditions, why not their cognitive functions?
Barbara G. Cook, MD, Cockeysville
