Sometimes, jackets and ties should be required | READER COMMENTARY

I worked in outside sales for quite a few years, and even after the dress code where I worked for 21 years was “softened,” I continued wearing ties and dress shirts, while co-workers in sales ditched both. Perhaps I was honoring my father who wore ties his entire career. It nauseates me to see people who dress in a slovenly fashion, especially in places such as restaurants.

Sadly, it’s become an ugly trend everywhere (“Senate ditches dress code as Fetterman and others choose casual clothes,” Sept. 18). Dressing down has become a national issue. If I were out to dinner and U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was seated at a table next to mine, I would ask the server to seat me elsewhere. Dressing down is simply another form of full blown laziness.

Gentlemen, keep your ties, crisp dress shirts and dressy slacks handy because fashion is cyclical and I cannot wait until, once again, dressing up will be fashionable and much, much easier on the eyes.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

