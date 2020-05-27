Don’t blame Baltimore’s victims for being shot | READER COMMENTARY

Someone I know was shot and killed this week in Baltimore, and I was devastated to hear the news. I mourn his loss. Irrespective of his criminal record, he did not deserve to die. As a poor black man in this city, his life was worth no less than any other person’s. I miss him. His parents miss him. His children miss him. The same could be said of every one of the souls lost this weekend, and I want to read a paper that honors their humanity rather than debasing it.