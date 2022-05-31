Let us not forget the meaning of Memorial Day | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden salutes after laying a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

It was 3 o’clock in the afternoon of Memorial Day when I played “taps.” It was a recording from Arlington Cemetery that I broadcast from my patio in the Canton neighbohood of Baltimore. Yet no one seemed to know what Memorial Day was all about. A few people stood and a few waved, and yet the majority had no idea what Memorial Day is all about or why I was playing that bugle call.

As an Army veteran, it broke my heart (”On Memorial Day, keep the fallen first in your hearts,” May 8). All those who died to keep this country safe, and it seemed a lot of people don’t know the significance of the day or the meaning of it. To them, it was just a holiday and a day off work! But I will never forget.

People say, “Happy Memorial Day,” when there is nothing happy about it.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

