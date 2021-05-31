Remember the nation’s fallen heroes | READER COMMENTARY

The VA Maryland Health Care System continues to play a vital role in administering COVID-19 vaccinations by holding mass vaccination events — beginning in January 2020 — to get vaccines into as many arms as possible. Veterans are leading the way by getting vaccinated in record numbers. To date, we have given more than 51,000 vaccine injections. This includes more than 22,800 veterans, spouses and caregivers of veterans, our own employees and volunteers and those employed by other federal agencies. Science writer Mary Roach reminds us that, “Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history.”