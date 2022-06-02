Thanks for honoring the fallen | READER COMMENTARY

I would like to thank The Baltimore Sun and cartoonist Bill Bramhall for the Cartoon Gallery on Monday, May 30 (”I saved a place for you here,” May 30).

The cartoon reflects my feelings for the holiday and makes me wish that more people felt the same way. People need to gather for the memorial services that are held at various locations to honor those who gave their life. It is such a shame that Memorial Day has become a “sale” day, a “cookout” day, the “unofficial first day of summer” and so on.

Nothing in this world is more important than life, and far too many have given their life to be forgotten.

— Bob Eberwein, Middle River

