Must British royalty get so much attention in U.S. press? | READER COMMENTARY

Time and again, media outlets proclaim the pregnancy of a royal couple or a celebrity (”It’s final: Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals,” Feb. 19). What is the presumption about their importance such that this event eclipses the pregnancies of so many others including those who live in more difficult circumstances?
I am weary of being invited to cheer about normal, albeit happy, events that supposedly require more attention because of someone’s station in life. There’s so much more that needs our attention.
Gilbert Bliss, Freeland
