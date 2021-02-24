xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must British royalty get so much attention in U.S. press? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 24, 2021 11:53 AM
In this Saturday March 7, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London, to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020, and Buckingham Palace on Friday Feb. 19, 2021, confirmed the couple will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP, file)
In this Saturday March 7, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London, to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020, and Buckingham Palace on Friday Feb. 19, 2021, confirmed the couple will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP, file) (Simon Dawson/AP)

Time and again, media outlets proclaim the pregnancy of a royal couple or a celebrity (”It’s final: Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals,” Feb. 19). What is the presumption about their importance such that this event eclipses the pregnancies of so many others including those who live in more difficult circumstances?

I am weary of being invited to cheer about normal, albeit happy, events that supposedly require more attention because of someone’s station in life. There’s so much more that needs our attention.

Advertisement

Gilbert Bliss, Freeland

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement