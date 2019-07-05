Megan Rapinoe's behavior reveals 'ignorance' and lack of patriotism

Oh, how refreshing to read the letter from Patrick Lynch (“Soccer star Rapinoe disrespects her country,” July 2)! There are so many people who totally agree with him.

This is the best nation in the world. We are so fortunate to be citizens of this great nation. Megan Rapinoe is fortunate to be able to represent our country by playing an exciting and fast-paced game with other nations and being paid for it. Her actions and words are showing her ignorance and lack of appreciation for our freedom — especially of speech.

Stay away from the White House if you choose, Megan, but proudly stand up for this great country.

Jinni Fitzgerald, Lutherville

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.