If Megan Rapinoe wants to get paid like the men, try out for their team

If Megan Rapinoe expects to be paid as much as her male counterparts, all she has to do is try out for, and make, the men’s team ("Women’s World Cup winners: Four star performances deserve four star pay,” June 25).
The notion of equal pay for equal work sounds nice, but it is an artificial construct that really demands equal pay for equal job titles, as in all Baltimore County firefighters with three years experience get the same pay and and all first year seventh grade math teachers get the same pay, regardless of performance. Even that formulation falters when a first year seventh grade math teacher with a master’s degree makes more than one with a bachelor’s degree. Equal work, unequal pay?
Under the equal pay for equal job title rubric, all outfielders with eight years experience should get paid the same. Try telling that to Bryce Harper.
Dave Reich, Perry Hall
