Smartphones, not just the pandemic, discourage casual chats | READER COMMENTARY

David Brooks wants us to open up and make social connections with strangers, friends and even family members through pleasantries and meaningful conversations (“Why your social life is not what it should be,” Aug. 26). I used to talk to strangers all the time on buses, trains and planes. It was always fun because strangers talked back and we shared stories, laughed and enjoyed the back and forth.

But over the past decade such lighthearted conversations with strangers have not only diminished in my case, they have almost come to an end. For one thing, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a chill in these interesting encounters. People are masked, distant, fearful of catching contagious illnesses, and they do not respond to conversation starters.

I am from India and returning home in the internet and social media era, even in Chennai where I grew up, I found people on buses and trains no longer as curious, open or as talkative as they used to be before the internet. They were usually on their smartphones, scrolling up or down, sending texts, smiling to themselves and engrossed in conversations I did not feel comfortable interrupting. Though social media is a poor substitute for face-to-face interactions, it has taken over societies as an addiction.

The smartphones are massive barriers to relaxed conversations with strangers as also with familiar people. It is not uncommon in 2022 to see two people at a restaurant table, each buried in their phone messages, oblivious to the other person at the same table. Our constant electronic connections are at the root of our face-to-face disconnection from strangers, family and nature.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

