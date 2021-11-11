xml:space="preserve">
Talk to Medicare about gaps in mental health coverage | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 11, 2021 11:06 AM
The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a stressful experience for everyone including for children. Yet finding mental health care for young people can be a challenge. (iStock/Getty Images Plus).
In response to the recent letter to the editor from Bronwyn Mitchell-Strong (“Dear mental health providers: Kids in foster care need some extra help,” Nov 9), may I suggest that the writer direct their plea in the right direction? The reason that many licensed professional counselors (LCPC in Maryland) do not take Medicare has little to do with our preferences or concerns about the amount of reimbursement. Rather, it is due to the policy of Medicare.

For some inexplicable reason, Medicare differentiates between master’s-level trained professional counselors and master’s-level trained social work counselors (LCSW-C in Maryland). LCSW-C’s can participate. LCPC’s cannot. For several years, the American Counseling Association has been working hard to have legislation sponsored in Congress to correct this inequity, to no avail. Each year, they creep an inch closer, but have yet to be successful.

Admittedly, not everyone would want to jump on board because it can be an enormous headache. However, plenty of us — myself, included — would have happily chosen to participate if we had been allowed. We are very well aware of the degree of need in all sectors of the community for people relying on Medicare.

The letter writer and others who feel so passionately about this subject should be communicating with U.S. senators and representatives, not trying to shame and blame providers.

Jan Trammell-Savin, Parkton

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

