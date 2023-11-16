Deadline for Medicare choice is approaching | READER COMMENTARY

The Medicare open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. During this time, all people with Medicare can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for 2024 to better meet their needs. File. (Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images) (KAREN BLEIER / AFP/Getty Images)

Choosing a Medicare plan shouldn’t be a burden. The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) ends Dec. 7, 2023, and I want beneficiaries in Maryland to feel empowered during this year’s AEP, so here are key things to consider:

First, there are out-of-pocket costs. Medicare Advantage plans have capped out-of-pocket expenses, whereas original Medicare does not. Compare deductibles, copays and premiums to understand the financial aspects of each plan.

Second, is the matter of prescription drug coverage. Understand your plan’s drug coverage as medications can get expensive if you aren’t covered. Prepare a list of your current medications to help filter plans and compare costs.

Third, consider specialized offerings. Medicare Advantage plans are designed to help ensure your health care needs are covered, which is why it’s important to consider a plan that includes dental, vision and hearing benefits.

Finally, there’s reputation. Check customer service ratings to help gauge how much support you’ll have as a potential member. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services annually assesses Medicare Advantage plans on a scale of one to five which are available on the Medicare Plan Finder on Medicare.gov.

Use free, credible resources to help answer your questions before the AEP deadline.

To compare plans and benefits and get an estimated cost for each plan, visit Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) 24 hours a day, seven days a week (TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048).

— Julie Mascari, Glen Ridge, New Jersey

The writer is president of Humana Maryland Medicare.

